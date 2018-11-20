A man accused of making clandestine video recordings of a teenage foreign exchange student living in his home was sentenced to jail on Tuesday in Benton County Circuit Court after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
Danny Lee Griffin, 52, of Adair Village entered Alford pleas to a felony charge of first-degree invasion of privacy and a misdemeanor charge of witness tampering. By entering Alford pleas, Griffin asserted his innocence while acknowledging that he wanted to take advantage of a plea bargain to avoid the risk of conviction at trial.
Several other charges in the case were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
The plea deal called for Griffin to serve 30 days in jail on the invasion of privacy charge and eight days on the witness tampering charge, to be served consecutively with credit for time already served. Judge Matthew Donohue departed slightly from that recommendation.
Griffin had asked to be allowed to begin serving his sentence after the first of the year in order to manage his online retail business through the holiday season. Donohue agreed to that request but added a stipulation.
Donohue ordered Griffin to report to jail by 7 a.m. on Jan. 7 to begin serving 45 days on the first charge and 12 days on the second, for a total of 57 days. However, he added, if Griffin reported on time, he would be credited with 19 days, reducing the total sentence to 38 days.
Griffin was arrested in April 2017 after the girl, then 16, noticed a digital camera in the house and plugged it into her computer. He was initially charged with second- and third-degree counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and first- and second-degree counts of invasion of privacy in connection with images that allegedly showed the girl in the bathroom in a state of undress. Those crimes were alleged to have occurred between December 2016 and March 2017.
He was later charged with witness tampering and identity theft in connection with an incident on April 22, 2017.
In addition to the jail time, Griffin must submit to three years of supervised probation after his release and will have to register as a sex offender during that time.
If he satisfies all the conditions of his probation, including completing an approved sex offender treatment program, he will no longer have to register once his probation ends. If he does not satisfy all the conditions, however, the invasion of privacy charge will be reclassified as a sex crime and he will have to continue to register.
Griffin was also ordered to pay a $200 fine to the court and a $1,000 compensatory fine to the victim.
Griffin was represented in court by defense attorney Mike Flinn.
The state was represented by Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko.