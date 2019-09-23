Eugene Xooz White is facing a pair of felony charges from a Thursday incident in which Gary Schaeffer was seriously injured when he was struck by a hatchet.
White, 34, is being charged with first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the case, which stems from an encounter between White and Schaeffer, 44, at an illegal campsite near Pioneer Park.
According to an affidavit of probably cause released by the Benton County District Attorney's Office, Corvallis Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Southwest Fifth Street and D Avenue at 7:18 p.m. Thursday to answer a call about a person being injured with a hatchet.
Schaeffer was discovered with a head wound that ultimately required emergency surgery at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Interviews with Schaeffer and witness Patricia Bost led officers to arrest White.
When asked by officers why White would attack him Schaeffer speculated that it might be a result of disagreement over the use of a friend's car that both Schaeffer and White were sharing.