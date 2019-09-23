A 34-year-old man is facing a pair of felony charges stemming from a Thursday incident in which he allegedly used a hatchet to strike a seriously injure another man.
Eugene Xooz White was charged Monday with first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the case, which stems from an encounter between White and Gary Schaeffer, 44, at an illegal campsite near Pioneer Park.
According to an affidavit of probable cause released by the Benton County District Attorney's Office, Corvallis Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Southwest Fifth Street and D Avenue at 7:18 p.m. Thursday to answer a call about a person being injured with a hatchet.
Schaeffer was discovered with a head wound that ultimately required emergency surgery at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Interviews with Schaeffer and a witness led officers to arrest White.
When asked by officers why White would attack him, Schaeffer speculated that it might be a result of disagreement over the use of a friend's car that both men were sharing.