A man in his 70s was killed while working on a roofing project Friday evening in the 37900 block of Fir Ridge Road in Scio.
The incident was reported at around 5:53 p.m.
No further details were immediately available regarding the accident. However, Linn County Sheriff Lt. Randy Voight said there was no indication of foul play. Personnel were still on scene as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Scio Rural Fire District, the Medical Examiner's Office and Weddle Funeral Service of Stayton.
More details will be provided when available.