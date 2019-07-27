An unidentified man was killed in a trailer fire in Idanha Friday night, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.
The fire, in an older doublewide mobile home at 205 Church St., was reported about 11:55 Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
A crew from the Idanha Fire Department arrived on the scene at 12:03 a.m., and the Gates Fire Department sent additional personnel to assist in fighting the blaze.
When the interior of the mobile home was searched, the body of an adult male was found in the living room, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that the fire does not appear to have been criminal in nature.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation.