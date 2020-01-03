Man critically injured Wednesday after being hit by car

A pedestrian was critically injured Wednesday evening in a crash at the Santiam Highway and Waverly Drive intersection in southeast Albany.

The accident was reported at around 6:25 p.m.

According to Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department, a man was walking north on Waverly Drive and preparing to go east onto Santiam when he was struck by a northbound vehicle also turning east. Its driver did not see him.

The man was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, where he is listed in critical condition, Liles said.

The pedestrian's name was not released, and no further information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

