Man arrested on sex crimes in Lebanon

A Linn County man was arrested on June 17 for sex crimes and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Lebanon police reported that James Walter Plagmann, 45, was arrested around 7 a.m. Wednesday on one count of first degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The charges, police said, stemmed from an investigation into a report that Plagmann had inappropriate contact with a preschool-aged child known to him who resides in Lebanon.

The alleged crime occurred in May at Plagmann's residence, according to police, who say there do not appear to be additional victims at this time.

"The Lebanon Police Department has had several contacts with Plagmann, including an arrest for a similar incident in 2013," a release from the Lebanon Police Department read.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Chad Christenson at the Lebanon Police Department, 541-258-4324.

