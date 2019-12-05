Man arrested in Mill City robbery

A Mill City man was arrested Thursday in connection with a robbery at Santiam Sports Center in Mill City.

According to a Linn County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies responded to the scene at around 3:46 p.m.

The store's clerk reported that a man, later identified as 38-year-old Timothy Bassett, had entered with a note demanding money. Bassett displayed a knife and ordered the clerk to the ground, then left on a bicycle. A few minutes later, a separate caller reported witnessing a man throwing items into bushes near the store.

The first deputy arrived shortly before 4 p.m. and confronted Bassett, who fled. He was captured a short distance later by two citizens, the news release states. Bassett sustained minor injuries and was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital for treatment, then lodged at the Linn County Jail on a first-degree robbery charge.

Deputies were able to recover most of the stolen money.

Members of the Stayton Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

