Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Friday in connection with an arson investigation in Albany earlier this week.
According to a news release, Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, is suspected in a travel-trailer fire Wednesday evening at Park View Estates, in the 3200 block of Northeast Salem Avenue. Deputies were dispatched to the scene at around 9:40 p.m. Albany Fire Department personnel had deemed the fire suspicious.
The trailer's owner told deputies he had allowed Gonzalez to stay with him over a two-week period. However, the release stated, he told Gonzalez on Wednesday to find somewhere else to live, as unauthorized guests were against trailer park rules.
According to the trailer's owner, Gonzalez became agitated and began breaking personal property. The owner and another witness left, stating they were afraid. Shortly before the trailer was engulfed in flames, Gonzalez was seen leaving the area on foot.
Gonzalez, facing charges of first-degree arson, is lodged at the Linn County Jail.