A local man accused of starting a fire in the Lebanon Walmart was arraigned on an indictment for two counts of first-degree arson on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Joel Lee Reynolds, 50, of the Lacomb area, was previously charged with only one count of arson.
The new charging document accuses Reynolds of causing a threat of serious physical injury to one or more persons as well as placing protected property of another in danger of damage.
Reynolds posted $10,000 of his $100,000 security to be released from the Linn County Jail on Aug. 12.
He is scheduled for a one-day bench trial before Judge David Delsman on Nov. 19.