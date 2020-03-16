Man accused of Albany American Legion arson charged in connection to Lebanon fire

A man who allegedly started fires at the American Legion Post 10 and an Albany business now stands accused of starting a duplex unit on fire in Lebanon in mid-January, as well.
Jacob Brenner Reeder, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree arson on Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
Judge Brendan Kane set his bail in the new case at $50,000, and Reeder’s next appearance was scheduled for March 30.
The fire occurred in the 1300 block of South Second Street in Lebanon on Jan. 15 — two days before the American Legion and Divert, Inc. fires in Albany — and was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.
The duplex unit that the fire was set in was vacant and had no running water or electricity, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
Reeder was previously charged in January a separate case with two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief. His bail is set at $200,000 in that matter.
The fires at the American Legion Post 10 and Divert, Inc. in Albany occurred early in the morning of Jan. 17.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Reeder broke into broke into Divert, 950 Jackson St. S.E., and stole $800 in power tools, including gas bottles and a propane attachment. He was caught on video using fire to cause more than $1,000 in damage to a Divert vehicle’s door at about 1:21 a.m.
The dumpster fire at the American Legion Post 10 was set at roughly 5:30 a.m.
