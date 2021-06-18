Mammoth tusk found at Corvallis construction site

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Davis, with help from other OSU researchers, played the lead role in identifying the Reser remains. Davis came out to Ninth Street and confirmed that what was is the trench was the tusk of another woolly mammoth.

“It is very similar to the Reser find,” Davis said. “The area has the same type of clay deposits as at Reser.”

Davis also noted that the mammoth probably was buried in the great Missoula floods of the Pleistocene era.

“It’s a bit of a mystery,” said Davis about the disappearance of the mammoth, which co-existed with early humans. “The world was changing structure to a post-glacial one. People also were present. There might have been environmental factors as well as hunting pressure. It could be lots of things.”

Early humans who used mammoth bones and tusks for making art, tools, and dwellings, and hunted the species for food.

Davis said that such mammoth finds are not that uncommon, noting in the past 20 years or so there have been discoveries in the Kings Valley area of Benton County, two in Woodburn, one in Hillsboro and also a mastodon, a somewhat close relative to the mammoth, in Tualatin.

Davis also said he often receives calls from farmers who have uncovered a piece of tusk or bone.