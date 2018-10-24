LACOMB — A large male cougar was spotted walking on Shingle Mill Road near Snow Peak Road early Tuesday morning, according to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.
Yon said a private timber company employee saw the cat, adding that it didn’t seem frightened by his presence.
The man also said schoolchildren wait for buses in the area during that time of day.
Yon cautions those in this area to be aware of their surroundings. He encourages the public to report any future sightings by calling the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3911.
After several cougar sightings in Sweet Home in recent weeks, the Sweet Home Police Department posted cougar warning signs near Northside Park.
State. Rep. Sherrie Sprenger will host a cougar information meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jim Riggs Community Center, 880 18th Ave. in Sweet Home.