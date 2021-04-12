Making connections in Corvallis' food scene

Michele Colomb might not own a restaurant, café or bar, but she’s an important mover and shaker in the mid-Willamette Valley’s food scene thanks to her volunteer work and bringing people together.

Last spring, Colomb started Corvallis Culinary Connections on Facebook and Instagram as a way to share information about what restaurants were open during the pandemic. The social media feeds also provided a spot for networking and a place to share positive news about the industry, as well as useful information.

“It was so confusing a year ago. Nobody knew about what was going on. Some of the restaurants had never done takeout,” Colomb said.

Businesses scrambled and tried to figure out how to deal with a ban on indoor dining — or, later on, how to protect sidewalk seating — and community discussions were held on social media.

The Facebook and Instagram accounts for Corvallis Culinary Connections — sometimes shortened to CCC — now have thousands of members or followers. Restaurants post about special deals, and diners share photos of their meals.

Colomb said she hasn’t made a dime off her recent efforts on behalf of the mid-valley food scene. She’s just happy to help out.