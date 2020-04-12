Making business connections matter in mid-valley

Merkley meeting

Attig was the moderator, while Porsche, Sherry and Melissa Murphy of Business Oregon also spoke at Tuesday’s session with Sen. Merkley, which included participants from as far away as Eastern Oregon and Portland.

A wide range of topics were discussed, including relief for farmers, restaurants and bars, employee retention tax credits, Oregon’s workshare program and what future phases of federal relief might look like.

Merkley concluded by asking Oregonians to give his office feedback on what is working and what is not. He also issued a plea for Oregonians to do planned acts of kindness and reach out to friends and family during this time of social distancing.”

Participants already are thinking ahead to how local businesses can recover from the chaos of the virus and succeed moving forward.

“Yes, we are in a crisis,” DuBose said, “but after the crisis is over … what is your plan? I think that’s where the SBDC can have a lot of impact.”

Sherry expressed interest in broadening the economic development effort, noting the success of regional groups such as Economic Development of Central Oregon and the Salem Economic Development Corporation.

“In lieu of not having a regional economic development organization like our counties to the north and east we work extremely had to collaborate whenever possible," he said. "That being said, having a multi-county economic development organization established in the future would be beneficial to all in response to a crisis like this, but also in the normal day to day of our work.”

