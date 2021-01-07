Make Trump pay for inciting Capitol riot

The election was not stolen.

Joe Biden won. Donald Trump lost.

This simple and obvious fact has been confirmed over and over again. The election officials of all 50 states – many of them Republicans – have confirmed the outcome. Where margins were thin or there were credible claims of irregularities, audits have been performed. No serious problems were found.

Biden won the popular election by more than 7 million votes, and he won the Electoral College 306-232. Period.

Chris Krebs, the head of the federal election security agency, called the 2020 balloting “the most secure in American history.” Attorney General William Barr announced that no evidence of widespread fraud was found by the Justice Department. Both were Trump appointees, and both were forced out of their positions after standing up to the man who put them there.

Dozens of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign or Republican attorneys general seeking to overturn the results of the election have been tossed out of court.

And yet the president has continued to insist the election was stolen, despite clear and irrefutable evidence to the contrary.