The main branch of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library will closed Monday through Friday next week because of a major plumbing project.
During the closure, library officials say, other annual maintenance tasks that affect public entrances will occur as well. Restrooms will be out of service, no running water will be available and ADA access will be limited. Also, many areas of the library will be closed because of the construction work.
No checked-out items have due dates during the closure, and the drive-through book drop in the parking garage will be available most of the week.
The library also will be offering pickups for held items from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Library staff will be on hand all week in the north parking lot near the stairs to assist customers looking for held items.
Branch libraries in Philomath, Alsea and Monroe will be observing their normal hours. The Bookmobile will be running on its normal schedule.
The plumbing project ultimately will replace all of the plumbing in the building. The multiphase project likely will require a similar closures in the future.
The library is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.