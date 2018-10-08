In a small town, it doesn’t take long for folks to hear about when a business might be opening up.
Mario Lopez, manager for Main Auto Body’s new Philomath site at 2408 Main St., found out immediately that locals were eager to bring in their vehicles to utilize their bodywork capabilities or paint services.
“We opened Aug. 20 for estimates but we had a lady beat Mario here to drop her car off because she heard we were opening,” Bob Sams, Main Auto Body’s vice president and general manager, said last week. “We had people that didn’t want to get their car fixed in Corvallis because they lived here. They just started coming and they’ve been coming ever since.”
Main Auto Body occupies the building formerly owned by Tom Cleveland. His father, the late Gordon Cleveland, opened G&R Body Shop clear back in 1965 and it remained in operation for more than a half-century.
Sams said G&R had built a great reputation through all of those years. When they were still in operation, the business featured Tom Cleveland, his brother Tim, and another employee in the shop. When Cleveland decided to retire, Main Auto Body purchased the building and tools and renovated the building.
The Philomath shop currently has five employees with plans to add a sixth Nov. 1.
“I love cars and cars are evolving,” Lopez said when asked about why he enjoys the business. “I’ve always had a spot in my heart for cars and I like helping people. I’ve been able to see how cars are really changing. There’s a lot more electronics going in, a lot more computers. They’re getting more high-class as we go; it’s evolving fast.”
Main Auto Body’s Philomath shop is the company’s ninth in Oregon. Rick Perlenfein opened the original garage in 1977 in Albany and later sold it to his brother, current owner Steve Perlenfein. Other sites include Corvallis, Lebanon, Bend, Dallas, Newport, Lincoln City and Salem, which is where the corporate office is located.
“We’ve been in Corvallis since 1988, so pretty much all the shops are at capacity in this area,” Sams said when asked why the company wanted to open a shop in Philomath. “It’s just needed here and obviously, we have lots of work for only being open for a few weeks.”
Lopez is in his first position as a manager after being with the company since October 2011. He comes to Philomath from the Corvallis shop.
“He started out washing cars and he moved into parts,” Sams said. “Then he went into estimating and he was the assistant manager there before he moved over here.”
Early this year in Albany, Main Auto Body purchased property located between Ellsworth Street and Lyons Street, and Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue. Sams said the site had been a car lot for many years from Stoddard Chevrolet to Dick Mullican Motors to most recently, Mark Thomas Motors.
“We just started moving earth and we should have some fresh concrete,” Sams said about the project. “We’re doing about a 3,500-square-foot addition front and rear. The rear on Ellsworth Street is for two brand new downdraft paint booths with a mixing room in the middle for the paint. The other side is a detail shop, which is two bays, and then there’s a three-bay estimating center going in there.”
In Philomath, the business plans to host a grand-opening event complete with a barbecue, although the exact date has not yet been determined.