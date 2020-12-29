Mailbag: Stop the lockdown, it's unsupported

Kudos to Debbie Woody’s letter to the editor of Dec. 16, regarding COVID-19 (“The bottom line is deaths, not cases”).

Recovery from COVID-19 is not being reported, and should be. The recovery rate is about 99.9%.

Headline in the Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 19: “Oregon hits 100K COVID cases.” Seeing that headline puts fear into a lot of people. That’s what is perpetuated. Fear. The truth to that headline is that there are not 100K people currently with COVID. Most have recovered.

Do the math. According to the ADH, there are 1,304 deaths and 539 hospitalized patients. So approximately 98,400 must have recovered? That’s pretty impressive — and with no vaccine. Sounds like positive news to me.

So every day we get the death count. Why not include the death count from all maladies, i.e., drug overdose, suicide, car accident, murder, the flu or cancer. Oh, but the motorcycle death tested positive for COVID, so now it’s a COVID death. My friend’s mother was tested five times for COVID and all tests came back positive. That was counted as five cases.

This is a political pandemic. Follow the money. That’s the bottom line. Stop the lockdown. It’s unsupported.