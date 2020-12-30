Mailbag: Get out of that safe zone

It’s sad, and frightening, to see how so many in this country have gone from fearing to actually embracing socialism.

Why do you think socialism is the way we should go? Because politicians and teachers are telling you so? Before you buy what they are selling, be smart. Ask yourself why millions of people are immigrating into, but not emigrating out of, this country. Talk to some people who have come here from Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela. Ask them why they came here instead of staying in their native country.

I think they will tell you that, under socialism, there are only two entities: the poor and the government. And in that scenario, you won’t be protesting and speaking out against those in power, as you are free to do here. All the people share equally, that is true, but it’s only what the government allows them to have. Look up subjects like the Iron Curtain and the Berlin Wall.

But you say, “It won’t happen here.” Why not?

So before you drink the Kool-Aid they are handing out, do your own research. Get out of that safe zone you are being taught in and think for yourself. Be careful what you wish for.

Oh, and save this letter so, in not too many more years, I won’t have to say “I told you so!”