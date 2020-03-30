Mail call at vets home: Messages of support flood Lebanon facility hit hard by COVID-19

LEBANON — In a video sent over the weekend to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home, a youngster named Charlie holds up a hand-drawn poster bearing a brightly colored rainbow and clouds.

And there is an Italian saying, “Andra Tutto Bene,” which in English means, “Everything will be all right.” It is a sign popping up in homes and yards across Italy, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlie is one of many people of all ages from around the world who are sending their love, thoughts and prayers to residents and staff at the veterans home, where the first Linn County case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was diagnosed almost three weeks ago. The number has since grown to about 15 residents, two of whom have died.

A 91-year-old resident of the veterans home who had underlying medical conditions died Sunday. He was Oregon’s 16th death associated with COVID-19.

Florida resident Janet Lee said she is with a group called Pinup Girls With a Cause and hoped everyone was having a great day. She thanked all of the veterans for their courage and service over the years.

“You are loved,” Lee said before signing off on her brief video.