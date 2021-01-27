Mae Jemison, former astronaut and first woman of color in space, giving digital lecture at OSU next month

Mae Jemison, who became the first woman of color in space during her time as a NASA astronaut, is set to deliver a free virtual lecture on Feb. 4 at Oregon State University.

Jemison, an environmental studies professor at Dartmouth College, will be speaking from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Although the lecture, “Exploring the Frontiers of Science and Human Potential,” is open to anyone, advance registration is required and is available online at https://beav.es/JNT. The lecture is part of the OSU Provost’s Lecture Series.

Jemison leads 100 Year Starship, a nonprofit with the goal of allowing humans to travel to another solar system within 100 years. Jemison served as a NASA astronaut for six years and performed experiments aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour. She also founded a technology consulting firm “integrating critical sociocultural issues into the design of engineering and science projects,” according to an OSU press release.

“We are thrilled to host Dr. Jemison, an advocate for science, cultural understanding, equity, education and international development,” said Provost and Executive Vice President Edward Feser in the release. “Her accomplishments and continuing work are an inspiring example of what a career in science and technology can achieve for the greater good of humanity.”