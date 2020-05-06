Mac-Dunn set to reopen on Friday, but bring a face covering

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon State University’s McDonald and Dunn Research Forests have been closed to recreation since March 23, but they are set for a trial reopening phase starting Friday, the College of Forestry announced.

Hikers and other visitors must wear facial coverings when encountering other people, and trash and restroom facilities will remain closed until further notice, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The popular trails system in the Corvallis area closed in accordance with federal, state and OSU requirements in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The university’s decision to reopen the research forests follows Gov. Kate Brown’s decision Tuesday to allow the limited reopening of state recreation areas beginning this week.

“We are pleased to reopen our research forests in a phased approach as we clearly recognize the important recreational, environmental and other benefits that these lands provide local residents,” said Anthony Davis, interim dean of the College of Forestry, in the news release.