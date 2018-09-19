A major federal grant will allow Oregon State University and its research partners to continue operating a global data-gathering network that is keeping tabs on the health of the world’s oceans.
The National Science Foundation announced on Wednesday it was awarding a five-year, $220 million contract to a consortium of four institutions to operate and maintain the Ocean Observatories Initiative, or OOI.
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will lead the group, which also includes OSU, the University of Washington and Rutgers University.
Launched in 2009 by the National Science Foundation and the Consortium for Ocean leadership, the OOI is an integrated array of sensors that monitor and measure a host of ocean conditions and processes from the seafloor to the ocean’s surface in coastal areas and open-ocean sites in the Atlantic and Pacific.
The network includes more than 500 instruments mounted on both stationary and mobile data-gathering platforms that collect information around the clock and feed it into a central computer network, which makes the information freely available to scientists, students and the general public over the internet.
The system generates a constant flow of information on climate change, seismic activity, ocean acidification and other issues affecting the seas.
OSU, which has been participating in the initiative for a number of years, is responsible for the Endurance Array, a series of seven data-collection stations anchored to the ocean floor at various depths and distances off the coast of Oregon and Washington. The university also operates a fleet of underwater gliders, unmanned, torpedo-like devices that cruise the area picking up additional data.
Woods Hole operates research arrays off the Northeastern U.S., near the southern tip of Greenland and in the Gulf of Alaska; UW runs the Regional Cabled Array, which extends across the Juan de Fuca Plate; and Rutgers maintains the cyberinfrastructure that distributes the huge amount of data gathered by the initiative.
“The arrays of the Ocean Observatories Initiative are transforming how we study the ocean, providing data on critical coastal and global processes at unprecedented scales,” said Roberta Marinelli, dean of OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences.