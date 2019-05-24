A 55-year-old Corvallis man is being held in jail on a $1 million bond while awaiting trial on multiple charges alleging the alleged sexual abuse of an underage girl.
Leslie Alan Morrison was arrested May 9 by Corvallis police at his residence on Southeast Crystal Lake Drive after a secret indictment was handed up by a grand jury. The indictment followed an investigation initiated by a tip from a mandatory reporter, Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson said on Friday.
Morrison was arraigned May 10 in Benton County Circuit Court on one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Eleven of the 14 charges are felonies, and eight are Measure 11 offenses, with the most serious charges carrying mandatory minimum sentences of more than eight years in prison on conviction.
Morrison has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The alleged victim was known to Morrison and was 5 years old at the time of the earliest incidents referred to in the indictment. Additional crimes are alleged to have been committed when the girl was 15 and 16 years old, in some instances while she was incapacitated by alcohol or was sleeping.
In 2000, Morrison was charged with one count each of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse in Tillamook County but was acquitted after a trial, according to court records on file with the state.
Morrison is being represented in court by Michael Flinn.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Jay Hughes is prosecuting the case.
Morrison’s next scheduled court appearance is a status check hearing on Tuesday before Judge Locke Williams.
Morrison has been held in the Benton County Jail since his arrest, with security set at $1,062,500.