LZ Granderson: Why bacon is off the menu

Those who don’t eat pork for religious reasons have God on their side.

But for those of us who enjoy bacon-wrapped doughnuts, the crippling of the domestic pork supply chain is a real issue. Don’t try to tell us turkey bacon is just as good. That’s akin to telling a coffee drinker that the smell of green tea steeping in the kitchen can wake you in the morning as well.

Of course Californians were already bracing for a significant bacon price increase, because of the 2018 passage of Proposition 12. Effective in 2022, that law requires breeding pigs and their piglets to be raised in a space of at least 24 square feet per pig. As of July, only 4% of pork suppliers met that standard. If the state lost half its pork supply, bacon could see a 60% price spike starting in January.

But what’s driving up prices now? It starts with those aforementioned panic buyers, who bought up all of the hand sanitizer, four-ply tissue and apparently bacon, among other poultry and meat items.

Also, because the pandemic forced facility closures, millions of pigs were euthanized.