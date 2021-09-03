 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lyons resident injured in fatal crash near Bend
0 Comments
alert

Lyons resident injured in fatal crash near Bend

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

A Lyons resident was involved in a fatal crash early Thursday morning near Bend, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded at 1:05 a.m. to the crash on Highway 97 at Vandervert Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Dodge Caravan operated by Sherri Wood, 46, of Lyons failed to stop when entering the highway from Vandervert. The Caravan struck the driver’s side of a northbound commercial motor vehicle operated by Abelardo Eleneshiguera, 54, of Bakersfield, California. The commercial vehicle caught fire and was burned beyond recognition.

A passenger in the Caravan, Robert Owens, 56, of Seaside was pronounced deceased. Wood was transported via air ambulance to St. Charles Medical Center — Bend with life-threatening injuries. Eleneshiguera escaped his burning vehicle uninjured.

OSP was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Fire & Rescue, the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District and the Sunriver Fire Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News