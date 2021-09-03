Lyons resident injured in fatal crash near Bend

A Lyons resident was involved in a fatal crash early Thursday morning near Bend, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded at 1:05 a.m. to the crash on Highway 97 at Vandervert Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Dodge Caravan operated by Sherri Wood, 46, of Lyons failed to stop when entering the highway from Vandervert. The Caravan struck the driver’s side of a northbound commercial motor vehicle operated by Abelardo Eleneshiguera, 54, of Bakersfield, California. The commercial vehicle caught fire and was burned beyond recognition.

A passenger in the Caravan, Robert Owens, 56, of Seaside was pronounced deceased. Wood was transported via air ambulance to St. Charles Medical Center — Bend with life-threatening injuries. Eleneshiguera escaped his burning vehicle uninjured.

OSP was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Fire & Rescue, the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District and the Sunriver Fire Department.

