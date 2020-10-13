Lynda Barry wins OSU literary honor

Cartoonist, writer and teacher Lynda Barry has been honored with Oregon State University’s Stone Award for literary achievement.

Barry will be honored on campus on April 29, 2021, with a possible virtual appearance possible.

Barry is best known for her comic strip, “Ernie Pook’s Comeek,” which was widely published in alternative newspapers across the U.S. for 30 years. The strip was first published in her college newspaper by “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening when the two were classmates at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington.

She won a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” grant in 2019 and has also authored 21 books, worked as a commentator for NPR and written regular features for Esquire, Mother Jones, Mademoiselle and Salon.

For the past decade, Barry has also been teaching writing workshops geared toward non-writers, titled “Writing the Unthinkable,” in which she encourages her students to unleash their innate creativity.

The Stone Award comes with a cash prize of $20,000. Previous winners have included Colson Whitehead (last year’s honoree winner) plus Joyce Carol Oates, Tobias Wolff and Rita Dove.

The Stone Award is one of the largest prizes of its kind given by an American university. It was established in 2011 by Patrick and Vicki Stone to spotlight OSU's Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in the School of Writing, Literature and Film.

