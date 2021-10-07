LWV hosting panel on pesticide benefits, risks

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a panel Tuesday on the benefits and risks of pesticides and other biocides.

The virtual event runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To participate use this link https://lwv.corvallis.or.us/events/.

The league conducted a recent study on the issue and also will have a panel of experts on hand to discuss the challenges.

Panelists include Kaci Buhl (Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences), Christy Tanner (OSU Extension); Andony Melathopoulos (OSU College of Agricultural Sciences) and Lisa Arkin (Beyond Toxics).

The League also is conducting its annual citrus fruit fundraiser. You can order a 20-pound box of grapefruit, navel oranges or a combo box. Each box costs $35. More information is available at lwv.corvallis.or.us/grapefruit-sale/, by emailing lwvclouise@aol.com or calling 541-905-7471. The deadline to order is Nov. 15. Orders will arrive Dec. 1-10 and can be delivered to a home, business or donated to a charitable organization.

