The East Albany Lions Club’s annual Lumberjack Breakfast — an all-you-can-eat affair featuring pancakes, eggs, sausage and more — runs from Thursday through Sunday at Timber-Linn Memorial Park.
More than 5,000 people show up to eat at the event, said Ed Lupkin, chairman for the breakfast and the president of the club.
The Lumberjack Breakfast is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the East Albany Lions Club, which pays up front for all the eggs, sausages, pancake batter and other supplies so that all proceeds from ticket sales can go to local charities.
“Last year, we netted $18,000, all of which went back to the community,” he added.
The East Albany Lions Club has about 40 members who volunteer at the breakfast, Lupkin said. Other organizations that the Lions donate to, such as CASA and the ABC House, also provide volunteers for the event.
The weather also has an impact on attendance, and the forecast looks nearly perfect for Independence Day and the rest of the week. The high temperature in Albany is forecast to be 82 degrees on Thursday, and in the low 80s or high 70s on Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Lupkin said his favorite part of the breakfast is how the community supports it, and listening to residents thank the Lions for their work.
“People have told me that we’ve helped their grandmother with her glasses, or another family member, or themselves,” Lupkin said.
Lupkin said that there won’t be any changes at the Lumberjack Breakfast this year — although he hopes the electricity stays on during the event.
Last year, on July 3, a power outage caused the breakfast to shut down early. Organizers told attendees to come back the next day, and they did. The event served a record 1,700 people on Independence Day in 2018.
A Pacific Power employee donated $1,500 to the club to help offset the loss from that day.
The event was planned for a five-day run last year, which also mitigated the early closure on July 3, 2018.
The breakfast, which has been held for more than 60 years, started as part of the now-defunct World Championship Timber Carnival.
When that event ceased operations around the turn of the century, Lions Club members were concerned about whether the breakfast would survive. But the loss of the Timber Carnival only seemed to increase the breakfast’s importance to residents as a Fourth of July tradition, members said, in previous interviews.
The East Albany Lions Club Lumberjack Breakfast runs from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday through Sunday at Timber-Linn Memorial Park.
Cost of the meal is $8 for adults and $4 for children 11 and under.