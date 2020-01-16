Luhui Whitebear named to Corvallis School Board

He cited the school board's interest in improving the board's diversity in his decision to vote for Whitebear,l who is Native American.

Board member Tina Baker echoed the call for diversity.

"I want to make our table longer for a voice that would normally not be heard," she said.

Board member Sarah Finger McDonald said the school board was a moving train and that it needed someone who could jump on.

"I heard (we should) think about cultural relevant learning tonight," she said. "It's why we're diversifying our staff and teaching different things."

Terese Jones cited Whitebear's comment that the SATs may not be the best metric for student success as an "a-ha" moment for her.

"We have a group of students I'm not sure anyone is looking at," she said, citing Whitebear's advocacy for native students.

Whitebear has three children in the district and said they all had different experiences in the district. She told the board during the introductory portion that she would approach policy work with questions such as, "Who will this impact and who will this keep in positions of power?"