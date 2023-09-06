The Thistle Creek boat ramp on Green Peter Reservoir is closed to the public until next year.

The closure was prompted by a rapidly lowering water level as part of a fish passage program under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to a news release from Linn County.

“We would hate to see someone launch their fishing boat in the morning and when they come back that afternoon, find they can’t use the ramp,” Linn County Parks Director Stacey Whaley said in the release.

Linn County staff have put out closure signs and by Friday, Sept. 8, the gate to the boat ramp access road will be closed to the general public, the release states.

Whaley said Friday the Corps will also close Billings Park on the south shore of the reservoir and accessed by the road over the top of the dam. Billings Park is Corps’ property.

In total, Green Peter Reservoir’s winter water level will drop by more than 200 feet, which Corps of Engineers officials hope will assist in fish passage into the Santiam River, according to the news release.

