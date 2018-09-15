Subscribe for 17¢ / day

A display of low vision equipment aids will open the fall and winter session of the Mid Valley Low Vision Support Group at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road, Albany.

The presentation of aids will be sponsored by Irie Low Vision Store. Jeff Gardner, owner, will have a display of handheld, manually and electronically operated aids, including CCTV low-vision reading machines. 

Everyone is welcome to attend. A resource library about different low vision conditions will be available to take for free.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 541-928-5008.

