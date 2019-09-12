An array of low vision optical equipment will be on display and available for purchase at the monthly meeting of the Mid Valley Low Vision Support Group at Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road, Albany.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Free catalogs with additional equipment are also available for taking, as is other material in the group's resource library.
The group meets the third Wednesday of each month. Speakers and programs provided by government and private vendors feature programs and resources for sight-challenged and blind people.
The Mid Valley Low Vision Support Group is nonprofit and is self-supporting. Meetings and programs are free; there is no membership fee. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served. For information, call 541-928-5008.