"Talking Books" will be the subject for the Mid Valley Low Vision Support Group at its meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. The group meets at the Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road in Albany.
This literary benefit is a federally funded program and administered through the Oregon Commission for the Blind. The "Talking Books" program is free and is available to all low vision, blind and disabled people. The Oregon representative, Elka Burton, will be the speaker at the meeting. She will describe the benefits of the program, and have equipment available to demonstrate its use. The equipment is free to all who wish to use "Talking Books.," All books and the equipment is sent and returned through the US Postal Service. More than 10,000 titles are available.
The Mid Valley Low Vision Support Group is a nonprofit, self-funded organization which does not require membership. All are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Call 541-928-5008 for information.