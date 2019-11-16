Scams will be the subject for the Corvallis Low Vision Support Group at its 2 p.m. meeting Monday, Nov. 18, at the Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Guest presenters are Trevor Anderson of the Corvallis Police Department, who also serves on the Community Livability Unit; and Joe Tofte, CEO of the Benton County Schools Credit Union.
The meeting is free and open to anyone with low vision who lives in the Corvallis area, as well as their caregivers and guide dogs. Light refreshments will be served.
The Low Vision Support Group meets on the third Monday of each month from September through May. In January and February, meetings are held on the fourth Monday.
For more information, visit http://dcaldwell.org/lowvision/ or call 541-752-5749.