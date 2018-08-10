A new Love’s Travel Stop in Millersburg is scheduled to open to the public on Thursday, said a company spokeswoman.
The 24-hour facility, just off of Interstate 5, will include an Arby’s franchise, a convenience store, electronics accessories, showers, laundry facilities and more.
For professional drivers, there will be 72 truck parking spaces and a Love’s Truck Tire Care shop.
The Love’s Travel Stop in Millersburg is expected to employ approximately 70 people, said Kealy Dorian, media relations specialist for the company.
“The Millersburg location will be a great stop for people traveling to and from Portland or Eugene,” she added, in an email.
Love’s looks for well-traveled areas that will conveniently serve members of the community, the motoring public and professional truck drivers, Dorian wrote.
Janelle Booth, assistant city manager and city engineer for Millersburg, said that Love’s will benefit the community with more options for food and a gas station. Currently, residents have to drive elsewhere to fill up their vehicles.
“People can get the essentials without having to go into Albany,” Booth said.
Even before it has opened, Love’s has created a ripple in the local business community. Three food carts have located close to the facility in the north end of town, and a coffee cart also is in the works near Love’s, Booth added.
“We are looking forward to having them open, seeing this project completed, and seeing what else is going to come in the future,” she said.
John Pascone, director of the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp., said that having a truck stop in town would benefit an intermodal transload station planned for Millersburg.
At the transload station, freight could be brought into that site by truck or rail, unloaded and possibly stored, then loaded again onto truck and rail for its final destination.
Truck drivers would likely appreciate somewhere nearby to purchase fuel for their rigs.
But the Love’s facility also will be a nice addition for Millersburg residents and mid-Willamette Valley residents, as well as travelers, Pascone said.
The jobs aren’t as good as manufacturing work, but they are still solid employment for the area, he said.
“I hear they are a good operator and it will be a nice, clean facility,” Pascone added.
The 12-acre property for the truck stop and travel store, on Old Salem Road Northeast, is near Highway 164 and northbound and southbound on-ramps and off-ramps for Interstate 5.
Love’s turned in plans to build a truck stop in Millersburg in November 2016.
The project wasn’t without controversy, however. Residents worried about an increase in traffic, and several people, most from a nearby subdivision, signed an online petition opposing Love’s coming to town.
The Oregon Department of Transportation also initially appealed Millersburg’s approval of the Love’s facility, but dropped the matter after it reached an agreement with the city and company regarding traffic mitigation measures and other details.
According to the company’s website, Love’s has more than 460 locations in 41 states.
