Looking back: Christmas events shine bright in mid-valley

The Dec. 23, 1919 edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times included a front page article calling on the community to help make sure 29 Corvallis children got a visit from Santa Claus.

The article said the Red Cross gave the paper a list of children in needy families, and that anything delivered to the paper’s office before 5 p.m. Christmas Eve would be distributed to those anonymous kids and their families.

The petition asked for a mixture of both practical goods and gifts for kids.

The community responded with a “flood of good things into the Gazette-Times office.” The paper said that Corvallis High School students were recruited to distribute the goods to the families.

One couple donated a Christmas dinner and all the fixings. Another man gave knives for all the boys on the list. A “mighty good looking military man” donated 25 pounds of sugar for families that needed it. One community member sent a box of apples to a little girl. The Congregational Sunday School sent candy for all the kids. A fruit vendor donated a box of oranges.

“Every child is entitled to a happy memory of the Christmas time,” said one woman who donated $5 to the effort.