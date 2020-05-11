Look back at Gazette-Times Photos May 2000

×
Luis Marquez, 7 and his sister Alejandra 8, practice the Jarabe Tapatio dance before the Dia de las Madres celebration at Corvallis High School. May 10th is the traditional Mother's day in Mexico, and the English as a Second Language students at the school held a celebration with dancing, music and food for their moms.
Leah Heilman-Pollack, 10, rides her unicycle down the sidewalk with the safety of a fence close by. Heilman-Pollack said she's only been riding for about a month.
While his son Cameron sleeps, Randy Macdonald catches up on some work. Macdonald went to the park with his son to allow his wife to get some work done at home, and Macdonald got a chance to work once Cameron fell asleep.
Corvallis High School students Marisa Houston, and Judah Switzer enjoy lunch and the sun from the top of Switzer's car.
Three-year-old Aaron Reynolds enjoys the ride from the lap of his sister Jenna Reynolds while playing at Willamette Park in Corvallis during the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.
Hoover Elementary school 5th grader Dylan Lee tries on a Corvallis Fire Department hat before getting out of a fire truck morning at the school. Lee won an essay contest put on by the Corvallis Fire Department and got to be "Fire Chief for a day." The fire department picked her up from home and drove her to school.
Oregon State University's Joe Gerber, right, is congratulated by teammate Drew Hedges after hitting a home run.
Corvallis Mayor Helen Berg takes a ride in the lift truck, with city of Corvallis worker Donovan Ahrens during the "Really big equipment show." The city's Public Works Department organized the event to show citizens the trucks and tools the city uses in day-to-day work.
Twenty years ago May in the Mid-Valley was filled with sports, school activities and Corvallis' mayor getting a birds-eye view. This week we will feature photos from the Gazette-Times archives taken in May of 2000 and next week we will do the same with the Democrat-Herald.
A few other highlights from Benton County included coverage of construction of a new fire station, Friends of the Riverfront's successful petition drive and documenting Dia de las Madres at Corvallis High School.
We photographed Uncle Hungry's music shop, disc golf, and HP workers helping during United Way's Spring Day of Caring.
This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the fourth in our series looking back two decades.
These historical pieces are published on the second and third Monday of the month, with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict life that we covered in 2000.
