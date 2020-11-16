Twenty years ago Corvallis Gazette-Times readers were treated with images from Thanksgiving events to early preparations for Christmas season and events leading up to a memorable football game between Oregon State and Oregon.
Election coverage included our photographers documenting election night at both Republican and Democrat parties and then we dug into issues Benton County voters were talking about, including the Electoral College.
Today we feature photos from the Gazette-Times archives photographed in November 2000. Next Monday we will feature photos from the same month by staff at the Democrat-Herald.