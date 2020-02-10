Look back at February 2000

Several of the issues that our photo staffs at the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald documented in February of 2000 are surprisingly the same topics we still photograph 20 years later.

Photos from Corvallis included a tree planting project and young boys playing with video games. In Albany we documented a campout on the steps of City Hall to bring awareness to the community's homeless problem and recycling at Calapooia Middle School.

Also included in this look back are a photo of a car that crashed into the Hereford Steer Restaurant, an Albany landmark at the time since demolished. The location of that popular steak house is now the site of the Napa store in Albany. The other structure that is "no more" is the Lebanon Middle School. That two-story building was eventually torn down and now is the Academy Square site that houses both the Lebanon Senior Center and Public Library.

This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the second in our series looking back two decades.

These historical pieces are published on the second Monday of the month with an online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.

