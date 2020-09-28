Look back at Democrat-Herald photos from September 2000

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty years ago the Albany Democrat-Herald documented the wall raising at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany and the first game at Scio's new football field with benefactor Bernie Newcomb, the founder of E*TRADE, returning to his alma mater for the opening ceremonies.

Other events the photo staff at the DH covered included a kite building workshop at Liberty Elementary School, K-9 training at the Albany Airport and several high school and college sporting events.

Today we feature photos from the Democrat-Herald archives photographed in September 2000. Last Monday we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Gazette-Times.

These historical pieces are published monthly along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.

This photo gallery along with more in-depth collection of images online is the ninth in our series looking back two decades.

