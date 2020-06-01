Longtime Vina Moses Center director set to retire

Christine Duffney estimates that in a single year, the Vina Moses Center is able to help 3,000 families.
For three decades, Duffney has been at the helm of that effort as the center has delivered aid to members of Benton County by providing clothing and household items to those in need.
“Christine has been the lifeblood of Vina Moses for the last 30 years,” Jack Peters, vice president of the center, said. “She’s synonymous with what Vina Moses is all about.”
Now, after working tirelessly to help others for most of her life, Duffney is retiring as the center’s executive director. Despite the bittersweet feeling of leaving a position she has poured so much of herself into, Dufney is ecstatic to see what Vina Moses has evolved into during her tenure, and excited to see how it will continue to grow.
“I think one of the most important things is that all of our clients are treated with respect and dignity, no matter what their situation is,” Duffney said. “I think that’s the biggest takeaway for me: We’ve treated our clients with kindness.”
Among many other projects, one of Duffney’s largest contributions to Vina Moses has been the development of its Christmas program.
When she first stepped into the executive director role, Duffney did not have a mentor, and was immediately tasked with taking charge of the Christmas program. She leaned heavily on volunteers to help navigate through that first year, and has since grown the program into a staple in the Corvallis community.
The holiday baskets created by the center contain gifts for children and food for a holiday meal, and Vina Moses coordinates giving trees at local businesses. They also offer the opportunity for community members to sponsor other families through financial donations.
“The Christmas program has been going for many years, but it became Christine’s brainchild,” Peters said. “It’s very important to the community.”
Duffney is also particularly proud of the Vina Moses back to school program. Through that, the center provides shoes, sets of clothes, school supplies and other essential materials to make sure children have what they need at the start of the school year.
When the program began, it served around 350 children, most of whom lined up at the door of the center and waited for their supplies. Duffney shifted the program to operate on an appointment basis, and children now are able to have a shopping day, where they pick out clothes and supplies at the center.
The school program has massively expanded since it was created, and now typically serves at least 900 children each year.
Another integral part of the center that has evolved during Duffney’s tenure is its FISH program, which aims to help families remain in their homes and keep their basic human needs intact when facing financial difficulties.
“I’m pretty proud that we have been able to keep that going, and it’s still growing strong,” Duffney said.
Duffney’s tenure officially ended on Sunday, and stepping into the center’s executive director role will be Ilene McClelland. An Oregon State University grad who has deep ties to Benton County, McClelland has worked with multiple not-for-profit organizations in the area.
She founded two large community events — the Corvallis Spring Roll, an annual bike and trike event for children ages 12 and under, and Open Streets Corvallis, an annual street festival.
She has also served in fundraising and operating roles with local nonprofits, including the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence. In her most recent role, she served as program director of the Corvallis Bicycle Collective.
McClelland wasn’t necessarily looking to make a career move at this point in time, but when she was given the opportunity to work with Vina Moses, she felt like it was the chance of a lifetime.
“I was only interested in things that were of interest to me,” McClelland said. “And this was definitely on the list. It’s such an incredible organization.”
McClelland is excited to continue building on the strong foundation Duffney started, and hopes to incorporate some ideas of her own, too. She would like to use technology to help Vina Moses better meet the needs of its clients, and she wants to continue growing the center’s group of volunteers.
“We have some really amazing volunteers — their dedication levels are just above and beyond. We want to honor that. These are people with institutional knowledge and skills that they can pass along to more people, and when more people are invested in helping the community I think it’s always a good thing.”
She has been working alongside Duffney for the past six weeks and admits that transitioning into the role during the coronavirus pandemic has proved difficult at times, as the center works to help community members during an incredibly difficult period.
“Our volume probably isn’t as high right now because of the eviction moratorium and shut-off moratorium, but those end in June,” McClelland said. “So we don’t know what’s going to happen after June.”
Duffney plans to continue working with the center in some capacity. She has volunteered with St Mary’s Catholic Church for the past 10 years and will continue to do that as well. But even with both those obligations, Duffney looks forward to having more free time than she has had in a long, long time.
“I’m thinking about getting a puppy, we’ll see how that goes,” Duffney said with a laugh.
She hopes to travel in the near future, too. But even in retirement, Duffney still looks forward to helping however she can in the community where she grew up.
“It’s really nice because I’ve been Corvallis basically my whole life,” Duffney said. “I really like that I was able to do my small part in making it a better place.”
