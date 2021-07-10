Longtime local ultralight pilot and passenger die in Millersburg crash

A well-known ultralight pilot and local handyman was killed along with his passenger when the aircraft he was piloting crashed into a field in Millersburg Friday evening, it was confirmed by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office today.

Charles “Chuck” Kizer, 57, was piloting the ultralight when witnesses said it went into a steep dive and crashed into a cut grass seed field south of Deciduous Avenue. Kizer and his passenger, Matthew Irish, 49, were both pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived at about 8:52 p.m.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The Anderson family were walking in their neighborhood on Sedona Road when they saw the blue and white aircraft fly over them from east towards the west.

“We were on a walk,” said Millersburg resident, and executive director of the Albany Girls & Boys Club, John Andersen. “My kids saw the hang glider flying overhead so they were waving at that person.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As they were making a turn all we heard was this decline,” Andersen said. “And we heard a loud thud.”