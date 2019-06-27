In Jim Patton's 25 years as the Corvallis Fire Department's fire prevention officer, there hasn't been a single fire fatality in the areas covered by the department or the Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District.
He credits this to a number of factors, such as his fellow firefighters and the area’s relatively high levels of income and education, which both contribute to low rates of destructive fires. As a fire prevention officer, Patton said it’s hard to measure your impact; you don't get to count fires that didn’t happen because someone you educated on fire safety made choices that prevented one.
But, he said, the lack of such fatalities in the city during his career is what he's most proud of in his time with the department.
“I like to think I’ve played a part in that,” he said Tuesday.
Patton, who started in the department in 1994 after 12 years as a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force and the Oregon Air National Guard, is retiring from the department Friday. However, he won’t be stepping away from fire prevention entirely — on July 8, he's starting at Oregon State University as the campus fire marshal.
The new, part-time position will task Patton with supervising a campus fire inspector and continuing some of the campus-based prevention programs he started while with the Fire Department. OSU previously contracted with the Fire Department for these services, he said, but that contract is expiring, so the university is bringing that service in-house.
Patton’s enjoyed his time with the department — particularly the freedom he had to come up with fire education programs, like the local Learn Not to Burn program, Fire Department open houses, the fire academy for fraternities and sororities, the resident assistant fire academy for OSU's residence halls and the department’s portion of the Safety Town trainings at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.
He estimated that over his fire department career, he’s worked directly with 30,000 to 40,000 students. Patton said he’s sad to no longer run the Greek fire academy, which won’t be part of his responsibilities anymore because the OSU Greek houses are off-campus.
However, he's looking forward to having a bit more time with his family and not having to work so many after-hours events or roll out on 2 a.m. calls anymore.
“I intend to spend time with family. In this job you miss family time because you get called in at odd times,” he said.
Another side benefit of the transition for Patton is that he won’t need to be ready to respond to an emergency at a moment’s notice in his city vehicle; he’ll be able to commute by bike.
He added that with the OSU job he intends to stay in Corvallis and he’s interested in traveling and volunteering more.
“My goal is to stay active in the community and be more active with my family,” he said.