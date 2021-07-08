Long-time mid-valley public servant David Dowrie dies at 77

“All those things you remember your parents telling you what a gentleman is and does, that was David Dowrie. A gentleman, through and through.”

The other term that came up repeatedly during interviews was “public servant.”

“He was the ultimate public servant,” said Mary McKay, a former superintendent and assistant superintendent with the LBLESD who worked with Dowrie from 2006 to 2018.

“He wanted to give back to the community. He was genuinely interested and asked a lot of hard questions. At the core of every decision of his was the impact on students and the district,” McKay added.

Dowrie played a role in a series of district initiatives. Everest remembers his advocacy for students with high needs such as blind and deaf students and those with “significant impairment” and his outreach to make sure the Oregon Legislature knew what issues the ESDs were dealing with.

“He wanted the Legislature to be aware of the needs of these students and how ESDs served them,” she said.

McKay remembers how Dowrie used his background in information technology to make sure the district was well-grounded in what has become a critical part of education.