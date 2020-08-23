Long-term restoration work continues at Jackson-Frazier Wetland

The scrapers, which Benton County is able to utilize thanks to a partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are handy for moving massive amounts of soil, and were used to relocate the excess soil from the project to a nearby city of Corvallis property.

In turn, the city is able to immediately use the high-quality soil.

“It’s been a long term restoration that was a long time coming,” Stebbins said. “This most recent Earth work that we did smoothed out those ditches and ruts and removed the berm and then created more of the historic, natural pools that would have existed there.”

The Jackson-Frazier Wetlands have been in possession of the county since it foreclosed on the property in 1992 after the previous owner made major alterations to the natural hydrology of the wetland without first acquiring necessary permits.

That same year, the county declared the wetlands a natural protected area. Today Benton County, in partnership with the city of Corvallis Parks & Recreation Department, Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service partners, with major funding provided by an Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board wetland restoration grant, is making major progress toward its original restoration goals.