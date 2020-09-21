Long-term effects caused by wildfire smoke still unknown

There are also studies that show once wildfire smoke comes into a community, emergency dispatches and hospital use goes up within the hour. For people who have pre-existing diseases, wildfires are likely to trigger health events.

But what lies between those two specific time frames and conditions is still unknown.

“Unfortunately what everyone is asking is, ‘Do these relatively short periods of exposure — for us, around 10 days of very high exposure — will that increase risk of developing future diseases?’ That’s where we really don’t know what the answer is,” Hystad said.

An analysis by the EO Media Group last week found that Oregon had the worst air in the nation, and likely the world, at the height of the wildfires. The same study found that 20 of the 36 Environmental Protection Agency-monitored sites in Oregon two weeks ago featured air that was rated as “hazardous.”

The massive amount of property damage caused by the wildfires contributed greatly to that.