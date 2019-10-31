A log truck driver was taken by helicopter ambulance to Salem Hospital after a rollover crash that closed Highway 226 east of Scio on Thursday, said Scio Fire District Chief Levi Eckhardt.
Scio firefighters were dispatched to the crash, which occurred east of Camp Morrison Drive, at about 11:46 a.m.
The driver was Arlo Daniel Silbernagel, 33, of Stayton. He was pulling a loaded trailer, and was trapped in the rig after the crash. “It took about an hour to get him out of the vehicle, out of the log truck,” Eckhardt said.
At about 2:30 p.m., the highway remained closed and authorities were working to remove the log truck, Eckhardt added.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Oregon State Police.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Santiam Medic responded to the crash, as did fire personnel from Albany, Lyons and Stayton.