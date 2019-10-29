HALSEY — Central Linn High School was on lockdown for about two hours Tuesday morning after receiving what superintendent Brian Gardner described as an "odd" phone call.
"It wasn't a direct threat but it was odd," he said.
Linn County Sheriff's Office responded and investigated the school property, reporting later that nothing was found. The lockdown was lifted at 12:15 p.m.
"All kids are safe," the agency announced on Facebook. "Deputies will continue to investigate the source of the phone call."
The call came in at around 10 a.m., Gardner said, adding that the school entered lockdown just a few minutes later.
"Everyone's verbiage is different. Lockdown for us is, doors locked, they stay in place, shades drawn."
Gardner said he expected the school day to continue as scheduled and asked that parents not come to the school. He said the school would not break lockdown to allow parents to pick up their students.
"This is really out of an abundance of caution," he said. "Ten or 15 years ago, we wouldn't have given this a second thought but in today's environment we need to exercise caution."
Gardner said he wanted to make it clear that the threat was not associated to the threats received by Lebanon High School that resulted in an increased police presence at that school Tuesday morning.